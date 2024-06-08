3,262 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,459. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

