30,025 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Griffon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Griffon by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Griffon Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GFF traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. 362,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.