2,298,662 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Purchased by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,298,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,171,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 5.21% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 47,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.81. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

