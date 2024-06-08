2,180 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $85,704,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.56.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 10.3 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $173.91 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.36. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

