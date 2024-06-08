213,205 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Bank OZK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. 1,609,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

