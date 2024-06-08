20,580 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Valley Financial Group Inc.

Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.8% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.95. 1,838,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day moving average of $247.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $264.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

