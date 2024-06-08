1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $20,708,719.20 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,982,446 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $20,708,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 18,232 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $101,187.60.
- On Friday, May 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 12,343 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $69,491.09.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,530 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $15,230.60.
- On Friday, May 10th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,458.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,524 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $102,690.64.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $227,100.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $178,330.65.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,998.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $38,626.27.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.
1stdibs.Com Stock Down 2.4 %
DIBS stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on 1stdibs.Com
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 1stdibs.Com
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.