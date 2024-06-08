1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $20,708,719.20 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,982,446 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $20,708,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 18,232 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $101,187.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 12,343 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $69,491.09.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,530 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $15,230.60.

On Friday, May 10th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,458.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,524 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $102,690.64.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $227,100.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $178,330.65.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,998.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 2.4 %

DIBS stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

