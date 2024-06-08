1,806 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 914.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 22,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 73,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. 3,200,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,355. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.