161,543 Shares in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Bought by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter.

YINN traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

