1,379 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.28. 2,032,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,571. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

