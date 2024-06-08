100 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
MDY stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.67. 962,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.21.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Average Calculator
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.