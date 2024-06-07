Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 874 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,322,034.24.

On Monday, March 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. 3,200,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

