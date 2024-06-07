ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.22. 12,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 48,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

ZKH Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.66 million during the quarter.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

