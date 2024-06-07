ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $651,768.20

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $651,768.20 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00048290 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00037395 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013268 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
