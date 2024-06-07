Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.32 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $435.88 million and approximately $46.32 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $26.69 or 0.00037519 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00047713 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00013009 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000099 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
