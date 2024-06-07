Zacks Small Cap Comments on NOVONIX Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVX)

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NOVONIX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for NOVONIX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of NOVONIX in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NVX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NOVONIX stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NOVONIX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

