Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.86. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 177,726 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

Xunlei Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $124.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.