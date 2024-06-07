Xai (XAI) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Xai (XAI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $213.95 million and $64.53 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.90328843 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $45,717,375.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

