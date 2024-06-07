Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Sets New 1-Year High at $357.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 357.50 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 357.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 1109833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.50 ($4.54).

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2,377.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Worldwide Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. Worldwide Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

