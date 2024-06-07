Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

WDAY stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

