WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.92

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 71110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,504,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,825,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,577,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,126,000 after purchasing an additional 834,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 478,498 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,565,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

