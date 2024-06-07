WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.92

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 71110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
