WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.93 and last traded at $71.93. 79,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 136,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

