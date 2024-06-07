Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

NYSE:WMB opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

