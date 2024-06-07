West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) versus Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Financial Analysis

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) and West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flushing Financial and West Coast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 West Coast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than West Coast Community Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $424.07 million 0.87 $28.66 million $1.00 12.66 West Coast Community Bancorp $98.49 million 2.87 $35.15 million $4.21 7.95

This table compares Flushing Financial and West Coast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

West Coast Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flushing Financial. West Coast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and West Coast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 6.81% 4.31% 0.34% West Coast Community Bancorp 34.80% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Coast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. West Coast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Flushing Financial pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. West Coast Community Bancorp pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of West Coast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats West Coast Community Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, merchant services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit services, wire and ACH manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. West Coast Community Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

