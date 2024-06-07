Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

