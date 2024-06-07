Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428,805. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $541.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

