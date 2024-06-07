Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.56 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00007612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $151.52 million and $12.56 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00011903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,819.67 or 0.99978000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012569 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00106928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004025 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform.

