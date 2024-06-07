Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $435.88

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 435.88 ($5.58) and traded as high as GBX 454.50 ($5.82). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 453 ($5.80), with a volume of 78,921 shares trading hands.

Volution Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The firm has a market cap of £893.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 424.57.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,809.52%.

Insider Activity

About Volution Group

In other Volution Group news, insider Nigel Lingwood acquired 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,479.80 ($26,239.33). Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

