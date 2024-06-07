Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $9.61

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $9.12. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 640,933 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 5.0 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 100,316 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

