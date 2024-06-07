Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.88. 1,161,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,891,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup cut their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $35,498,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

