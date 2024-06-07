Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $6.90 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EG. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,328,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.00. 59,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.65 and its 200 day moving average is $377.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

