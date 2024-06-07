Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 797 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

PSA stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.92. 634,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

