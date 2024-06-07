Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 287,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in General Motors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 411,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in General Motors by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. 8,731,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,066,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

