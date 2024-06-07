Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

NYSE SPGI traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $429.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,360. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

