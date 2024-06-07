Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after buying an additional 703,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,999,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,606. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.