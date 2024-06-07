Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $4.29 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 128.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,647 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,519 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

