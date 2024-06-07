Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Up 0.0 %

JBL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.34. 522,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,783. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

