Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 903 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.4 %

MercadoLibre stock traded down $22.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,598.51. The stock had a trading volume of 159,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,048. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,571.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,604.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

