Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 878 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCO traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.00. 291,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $417.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

