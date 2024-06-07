Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 34,144 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.9% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,701,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 951,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 2,306,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

