Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Salesforce by 443.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,748,000 after purchasing an additional 979,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,638,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,038. The company has a market capitalization of $234.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

