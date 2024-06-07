Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.99. 579,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $121.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.