Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,342 shares in the company, valued at $43,824,446.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.12. 3,626,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,647. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.41 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Company Profile

Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

