Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Humana by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $489,300,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.80. 697,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.