Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,500 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.12. 831,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.35. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

