VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.97

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 54441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.