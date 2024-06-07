VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.97

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 54441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.