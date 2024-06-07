Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $21.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 84,629 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,645,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 328,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

