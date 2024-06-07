Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.200 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 50.80%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.