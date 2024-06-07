Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $424.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a sell rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

VRTX stock opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $323.02 and a 12 month high of $485.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $277,317,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

