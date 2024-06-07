Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0059

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Verge has a total market cap of $98.14 million and $6.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,976.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.00720684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00117613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00229601 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00089064 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

